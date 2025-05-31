Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor G P Raja Sekhar has issued orders to relieve aided college teachers appointed during the previous Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. The file, signed on 29 May 2025, marks a significant move against what the university has termed as irregular appointments made under former VC Prasada Reddy. Despite strong protests by faculty and staff at the time, the issue was largely ignored.

In 2021, based on recommendations from then Vice-Chancellor Prasada Reddy, the YSRCP government allowed the inclusion of aided college faculty into Andhra University. Of the 113 faculty members who agreed, only 83 joined the university. Over time, 43 left the institution due to various reasons, one passed away, and another, from the Telugu department, exited just last month. Currently, only 38 faculty members from the batch remain at Andhra University.

In March this year, the Commissioner of the Council of Higher Education sent a letter to the newly appointed AU VC G P Raja Sekhar seeking clarity on whether the remaining aided teachers would continue or be removed. Raja Sekhar responded that a final decision would be taken after thoroughly reviewing the matter.

