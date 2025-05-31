In light of President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit to Vizag on 10 June 2025 to attend the first convocation of the Central Tribal University, the officials are making secure arrangements as requested by the District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad. The Collector spoke with the officials responsible for reviewing the arrangements on 30 May, Friday. The officials present were DCPs V Ajita and Mary Prashanthi, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, DRO B H Bhavani Shankar, and others.

He also talked to the Central University Vice-Chancellor, T V Kattimani, about the arrangements made at the convocation’s venue, the AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road.

According to the schedule, the President is scheduled to land at Visakhapatnam Airport at 11:30 am and arrive at the venue by travel through road, to participate in the convocation from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The collector talked to the officials concerned to speed up the repair and beautification works on the route if necessary before President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Vizag. The route from INS Dega to the convention hall will be cleared of any unnecessary electric cables, hoardings, and other obstructions.

