As someone from Vizag, you’ve probably stood by the shore watching the sun rise while the city slowly wakes up around you. It’s a moment of peace that many of us know well. But for a change, how about heading west and watching the sun descend into the sea instead? There’s something phenomenally beautiful about watching the sky turn red and rosy as twilight dawns. If you want to witness this wonderful sight, you need only pick a place along India’s Konkan coast!

Stretching from southern Maharashtra through the sands of Goa to the edges of northern Karnataka, the Konkan strip is a raw, unfiltered stretch of sea, nature, and history. Whether you’re a beach buff or a high-altitude adventurer, or just a person who is seeking a good holiday, Konkan has a place for you. Explore the best places in the Konkan to travel to from Vizag.

1. Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

Located on the southwestern coast of Maharashtra, Ratnagiri is one of the best places in Konkan with a mix of beaches, forts, and greenery. It is also the home to one of the most famous Alphonso mangoes. You can visit the Ratnadurg Fort, Thibaw Palace, and nearby beaches like Bhatye and Ganpatipule, making this place a must-visit.

2. Amboli, Maharashtra

Amboli is a small hill station in the Sindhudurg district, close to the Goa border. It’s a great place to visit during or after the monsoon when the waterfalls are in full flow. With misty forests and cool weather, it’s ideal for nature lovers and those looking for a quiet escape.

3. Mahad, Maharashtra

Mahad is located in Raigad district, around halfway between Mumbai and Ratnagiri. It is close to Raigad Fort, which was once Shivaji Maharaj’s capital and the Gandharpale Buddhist Caves. It’s also a spiritual spot, with several temples and the Savitri River flowing through the town, making it one of the best places in Konkan to travel from Vizag.

4. Honnavar, Karnataka

Located between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats in the Uttar Kannada district, Honnavar is a quiet coastal town known for its untouched beauty with backwaters, thick mangroves, and clean beaches. The nearby Apsarakonda Waterfall, unique Sharvati Bridge, and more make it a great escape for those who love nature and peace.

5. Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra

Located about 50 km from Alibaug, Murud is known for its Janjira Fort, which is built on the sea. You can take a short boat ride to visit the fort. The beach is clean and quiet, and the area has several small eateries with local seafood.

With these, we conclude our list of the best places in Konkan to travel from Vizag. These spots are blessed with a touch of nature, freshness, and seaside sunsets.

