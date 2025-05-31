Several train services originating from, terminating, or passing through Visakhapatnam have been cancelled, short-terminated, or rescheduled between 1 and 3 June 2025 to facilitate pre-non-interlock and non-interlock works in the Rayagada to Vizianagaram section under the Waltair Railway Division. If you have a train booked during this time, it’d be wise to keep a check on whether your train service has been affected:

Trains Cancelled on 2 June:

Train No 58538 Visakhapatnam to Koraput Passenger

Train No 58537 Koraput to Visakhapatnam Passenger

Train No 18512 Visakhapatnam to Koraput Bi-Weekly Express

Train No 58528 Visakhapatnam to Raipur Passenger

Train No 58527 Raipur to Visakhapatnam Passenger

Cancelled on 3 June:

Train No 18511 Koraput–Visakhapatnam Bi-Weekly Express

Short-Terminated and Origin Change:

Train No 17243, Guntur to Rayagada Express, scheduled to depart on 1 June, will be short-terminated at Vizianagaram

Train No 17244, Rayagada to Guntur Express, scheduled to run on 2 June, will originate from Vizianagaram instead of Rayagada

Rescheduled Services:

Train No 20830 Visakhapatnam to Durg Vande Bharat Express will depart at 6:50 pm on 2 June, instead of the usual 2:50 pm

Train No 20829 Durg to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will depart at 10:15 am on 2 June, instead of the scheduled 5:45 am

The railway authorities have urged passengers to take note of the cancelled and rescheduled train services from Visakhapatnam and plan their travel accordingly. The disruptions are temporary and necessary to ensure safer and more efficient rail operations in the region once the upgrade works are completed. Regular updates will be available through official railway communication channels.

