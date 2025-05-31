Kondakarla Ava, a vital freshwater lake nestled in Anakapalle district, is on track to gain official recognition as Andhra Pradesh’s first-ever Conservation Reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, who chaired a high-level review meeting on 27 May 2025, confirmed the government’s intent to move ahead with the proposal. Officials from forest, irrigation, fisheries, tourism, and panchayat raj departments attended the meeting to align efforts across sectors.

Located approximately 50 km southwest of Visakhapatnam, Kondakarla Ava is the state’s second-largest natural freshwater lake. Fed by the Sarada River and Anakapalle Ava, the lake spans over 700 acres and plays a crucial role in supporting agriculture, inland fishing, and biodiversity. Its surroundings are home to a variety of bird species and aquatic life, making it an important ecological asset.

The proposed conservation reserve aims not only to protect this biodiversity but also to improve the livelihoods of the local communities that depend on the lake. Declaring Kondakarla Ava as a Conservation Reserve will bring ecological and economic benefits. It will help safeguard bird habitats and enhance opportunities for fishermen through improved resource management and access to development funds.

As part of the plan, departments have been directed to submit their recommendations on defining the reserve’s boundaries and identifying key interventions. The irrigation department has been tasked with conducting a detailed boundary survey and strengthening the lake’s bunds to prevent overflows that threaten the ecosystem.

Addressing pollution and infrastructure concerns, panchayat raj officials have been instructed to curtail sewage discharge into the lake and ensure stricter enforcement of waste management norms among local residents.

The tourism department has been given the responsibility of designing an eco-tourism blueprint that complements the conservation goals. Plans are underway to develop environmentally responsible amenities, including hospitality services, boating facilities, and recreation zones. Mapping of government and tourism-designated lands around the lake is also in progress to guide future infrastructure.

With approvals already sent to the state government and strong support from stakeholders, Kondakarla Ava is poised to become a model for community-led conservation in Andhra Pradesh. The move could also attract CSR investments and funding from national and international environmental programs.

This development marks a significant step forward in balancing ecological preservation with sustainable community development.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.