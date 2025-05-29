A major disruption in rail services was reported on 28 May 2025 after a goods train carrying iron ore experienced derailment inside a tunnel in Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred near Chimidipalli station on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line, which falls under the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

According to railway officials, 25 wagons of the freight train went off the tracks around 1:05 PM, severely impacting operations along the route. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The derailment took place within a tunnel, posing additional challenges to the restoration process. However, railway authorities responded promptly, dispatching a relief train to the site and initiating restoration work on a priority basis.

“Restoration efforts are in full swing and being carried out on a war footing,” stated K Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Waltair Division.

In the aftermath of the derailment of the goods train, several passenger services between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul were rerouted via Vizianagaram and Rayagada to maintain connectivity.

To ease the passenger load due to the disruption, Indian Railways has also announced temporary augmentation of select trains. Additional coaches will be attached to express and special trains operating on specific dates between June 1 and July 1.

