The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, a prominent religious event celebrated by people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is held once every 12 years when Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Leo (Simha Rashi). It is believed that during this period, the waters of the Godavari River become holy, and taking a dip can wash away sins and bring spiritual upliftment. The event is deeply rooted in rituals like Pinda Pradanam and Tarpanam, honouring one’s ancestors.

In 2015, the last time the Pushkaralu was held, the event saw a turnout of over 9 crore devotees, but also witnessed a tragic stampede on day one, prompting the need for better planning.

By launching the “Akhanda Godavari” initiative, inspired by the scale and planning of the Kumbh Mela, the aim is to improve infrastructure, safety, and the pilgrim experience across the Godavari region, particularly in Rajamahendravaram.

The festival will be held from 23 July to 3 August 2027 and is expected to attract more than 8 crore devotees from both the Telugu states. To handle this massive crowd, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for overall development and Rs 904 crore specifically for infrastructure in Rajamahendravaram.

This includes:

Building 17 new bathing ghats

Widening of the Godavari Bund Road

Creating 74 parking areas across 800 acres

Setting up Pushkar Nagar to house pilgrims

Special focus is being placed on crowd control and safety, with strategies inspired by Kumbh Mela practices for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. These include temporary bridges, dedicated entry and exit routes, and digital monitoring systems.

In addition to logistics, the initiative promotes temple tourism and spiritual heritage, positioning the Godavari region as a long-term religious tourism hub. Multiple departments, including health, police, irrigation, and transport, are coordinating to ensure smooth execution.

Also read: AP Government eyes growth in the gaming, animation industry

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.