The Indian Navy is set to host the prestigious International Fleet Review (IFR) and MILAN (Mid-Planning Conference For Multilateral Naval Exercise) 2026 in Visakhapatnam during the third week of February 2026. Aimed at fostering stronger maritime cooperation and showcasing naval capabilities, these naval exercises would be held involving global participants.

In preparation for these twin events, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command, met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand to discuss coordination and logistical arrangements. The high-level meeting emphasized the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of both IFR and MILAN, which are expected to draw global attention.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A Harendhira Prasad, along with officials from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), joined the meeting virtually. Chief Secretary Vijayanand assured the full backing of the state government and underlined the event’s strategic and cultural significance.

“IFR will not only boost India’s international standing, but also elevate Andhra Pradesh’s profile, in particular Visakhapatnam, thereby enhancing tourism,” he said. He further noted that the President, Prime Minister, and several international dignitaries are expected to attend the review. To prepare for their visit and the global spotlight, Vijayanand called for urgent infrastructure upgrades across the city. These include beautification drives, improved road networks, better street lighting, and overall civic enhancements. He directed the VMRDA, VPA, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Eastern Naval Command to coordinate and expedite all ongoing works.

“The conduct of IFR and MILAN 2026 will not only benefit India internationally but also Andhra Pradesh in particular, and Visakhapatnam will get good recognition. Similarly, it will get international recognition in terms of tourism,” the Chief Secretary observed. “Visakhapatnam must be presented in the best possible light. We must expedite all ongoing civil works and ensure timely completion ahead of the event.”

Vice Admiral Saxena shared that the IFR and MILAN-2026 will take place from 14 to 24 February 14 2026. Invitations have already been extended to 145 nations, with expectations that naval chiefs and senior representatives from many of these countries will participate, making it one of the most significant maritime gatherings in recent history.

