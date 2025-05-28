The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is set to visit Visakhapatnam on June 10 to attend the first convocation ceremony of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) as the chief guest. The event will be held at the Andhra University Convention Centre, located near RK Beach.

According to official sources, President Murmu will depart from New Delhi on a special Indian Air Force flight at 9:50 AM and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport by 11:30 AM. She will be accorded a ceremonial reception upon arrival. Following the formal welcome, she will travel by road to the AU Convention Centre at around 11:40 AM.

The convocation is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM. It marks a historic milestone for the Tribal University, which was established in 2019 to promote higher education among tribal communities and preserve tribal culture, languages, and traditions. Students from various tribal backgrounds are expected to receive their degrees at the ceremony, making it a significant academic and cultural moment.

During the visit to Visakhapatnam, President Murmu is also expected to deliver a keynote addressing the importance of inclusive education and tribal empowerment.

After the event, the President will leave the venue at 1:00 PM, return to the airport and depart for Jharkhand at 1:20 PM via another special flight.

Local authorities are coordinating with the president’s office to establish tight security arrangements and ceremonial protocols to ensure a smooth and dignified visit.

