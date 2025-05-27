Visakhapatnam is known as one of the cleanest cities in India, a place where modern life subtly blends with nature. There’s something about cleanliness that brings a quiet kind of peace. Breathing in fresh air, looking up at a clear sky, and hearing birds instead of horns, it’s a feeling we all crave, and in Vizag, we can travel to many places to fulfil this urge, but if you are looking for something beyond, then visit these 6 Cleanest places in India from Vizag.

1. Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore has always been a clean and charming city. Its wide roads, heritage buildings, and well-maintained parks make it a peaceful place to visit. The city moves at a slower pace, which only adds to its relaxed vibe.

Places to visit in Mysore: Brindavan Gardens, Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills, St. Philomena’s Church.

2. Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Also known as Trivandrum, this coastal city on the other side of India is clean, green, and easygoing. With quiet beaches, tree-lined streets, and a touch of tradition everywhere, it’s a place where you can slow down and just breathe.

Places to visit in Thiruvanathapuram: Kovalam Beach, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Napier Museum, Veli Tourist Village.

3. Chandigarh

One of the most organised and well-planned cities in India, Chandigarh, stands out for its neat layout and cleanliness. The city has beautiful gardens and lakes, making it one of the cleanest places in India, to plan your next trip from Vizag.

Places to visit in Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden, and Capitol Complex.

4. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Different from the cities on this list, Mawlynnong is a small village known as the cleanest in Asia. The clear streams, living root bridges, and natural beauty make it a special place where nature is at its purest.

Places to visit in Mawlynnong: Living Root Bridge, Sky Walk Viewpoint, Dawki River.

5. Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Indore has consistently topped India’s cleanliness rankings, and it shows. Clean streets, good public services, and a lively vibe make it a city that gets the basics right. The food scene on the other hand, is a huge plus.

Places to visit in Indore: Rajwada Palace, Lal Bagh Palace, Sarafa Bazaar, Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

6. Surat, Gujarat

Known for its textile and diamond industries, Surat has quietly transformed into one of the cleanest cities in India. The riverfront areas, well-maintained roads, and growing green spaces make it a pleasant surprise for travellers.

Places to visit in Surat: Dumas Beach, Gopi Talav, Dutch Garden, Sarthana Nature Park.

The desire to indulge your soul in a clean place is universal, and these 6 cleanest places in India would be perfect to do that. So, plan your next trip to these places from Vizag.

