There’s no denying it – summer in Vizag is incomplete without the king of fruits. And this year, the cafes, bakeries, and restaurants of Vizag have taken their mamidipandu game to the next level. From mango-infused biryanis to refreshing matcha drinks, several spots in Visakhapatnam are putting out drool-worthy inventive seasonal menus that celebrate this juicy summer staple. Whether you’re a mango purist or an adventurous foodie, here’s what to try before the season leaves:

1. Gluttons Garage

This popular hangout spot has gone all in with a quirky yet delicious mango twist. Sip on their creamy Mango Milkshake, munch on Nachos with Mango Salsa, try their refreshing Mango Boba Tea, or indulge in a tropical take on breakfast with Mango French Toast.

Location: Kirlampudi Layout

2. Best Western Plus Tejvivaan

Their summer menu is an ode to all things mango – Mango Custard, Mango Lassi, Mango Shrikhand, Mango Mousse, Mango Rasmalai, Mango Sago Pudding, Mango Tres Leches, and more. If you’ve got a sweet tooth and a love for Aam, this is where you need to be!

Location: DRM Office, Mandavaripeta, Dondaparthy

3. WelcomHotel Devee Grandbay

WelcomHotel Devee Grandbay has three in-house restaurants – Oceanic, Kai, and Dakshin – with mango-themed menus across all of them. You can order seasonal delights from any one of them. Highlights include Aamras Puri, Mango Chicken Biryani, Mango Sushi, Mango Pulihora, and a very intriguing Mango Coconut Latte.

Location: Beach Road, Maharanipeta

4. Waltair Kitchen

This cosy café is dishing out some punchy mango-based dishes. Try their Mango Sago, Mango Matcha, Kache Aam Ka Murg Tikka, or Grilled Chicken with Mango Sauce and Salsa. Other takes on the king of fruits include refreshing Aam Panna, Mango Salad, and the Bengali-inspired Aam Kasundi Fish with Steamed Rice.

Location: Hotel PL Grand, Siripuram Circle

5. Artcom Café

If you like your food with a creative twist, Artcom Café won’t disappoint. Their menu features Mango Pizza, Mango Pasta, Mango Sandwich, Mango Mojito, Mango with Ice Cream, and even Mango Pickle Rice.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

6. Cheesecake House

This dessert spot is known for its indulgent treats, and its mango creations are no different. Dig into the rich Mango Cheesecake, airy Mango Tres Leches, and decadent Mango Overlord, or go traditional with a twist with their Mango Malai.

Location: Opposite The Park Hotel, Chinna Waltair

7. Bake My Wish

Craving something fluffy and fun? Check out their Mango Bombolini, a mango-filled doughnut that’s as Instagrammable as it is delicious.

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony

Whether you’re craving something sweet, spicy, or savoury, these mango-loaded menus in Visakhapatnam are perfect for beating the heat and treating your taste buds. So grab your friends, follow your cravings, and go on a mango trail around the city before the season ends!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food updates.