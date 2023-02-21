Life is short and unpredictable. “Eat dessert first!”, said Helen Keller and we just cannot disagree. So, what better choice than donuts or doughnuts when craving some dessert? Vizag is blessed with several restaurants that serve amazing food, and the same goes for bakeries as well. They serve a range of delicious desserts and donuts are among them. We have curated a list of bakeries in Vizag that serve the best donuts. Head out to these places to try some scrumptious donuts.

Here is a list of bakeries in Viag that serve the best donuts.

#1 Home Food Co.

Located in the happening area of Vizag, Home Food Co. serves one of the best donuts in the city. Their Sprinkles Donuts are a musty-try delectable dessert. It is also recommended to try out their Truffle Donuts and White Truffle Blueberry Donuts. Apart from doughnuts, they are especially loved by Vizagites for Paneer Rolls, Samosa Chaat, and their mouth-watering Melting Brownie.

Location: Opposite Rythu Bazar, MVP Colony

#2 7th Heaven

This place offers a range of delicious donuts. From Chocolate Filled to simple Glazed, everything is a must-try. It is also recommended to try out their Blueberry Filled Donuts, Strawberry Filled Donuts, White Chocolate Filled Donuts, and lastly their Donut Ice cream. If you’re craving something savoury, then be sure to try their Pizza Sandwich.

Location: Beside Ramaa Jewellers, Dwaraka Nagar, Seetamma Peta

#3 Sweet India

Sweet India is loved and frequented by Vizagites for serving the best Indian Street Food and luscious sweets. However, their donuts are no less in comparison. Their Chocolate Glazed Donuts and Vanilla Glazed Donuts simply cannot be missed. When not in the mood for a chaat, it’s doughnut time!

Location: Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, CBM Compound, Ram Nagar

#4 Fresh Choice Patisserie

This eatery has been especially loved by the locals since the day it opened, for its plethora of desserts. Although their Blueberry Cheese Cake and Chocolate Macaron is a must-try, it would be regretful to miss out on their Biscoff Donuts and Chocolate Donuts. Pair them with a cup of warm coffee for perfection.

Location: Waltair Main Road, Beside Raymond’s Showroom, Siripuram Junction

#6 Bakers Hub

Their Chocolate Coated, Biscoff, Chocolate Filling and Oreo donuts are surely worth a shot. Apart from a mouthwatering range of donuts, their Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Paneer Tikka Grilled Sandwich, and Frech Fries are a must-have.

Location: Opposite Unlimited Stores, CBM Compound, Asilmetta

