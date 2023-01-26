Even the chilly weather is not stopping us from craving a scoop of mouth-watering ice cream. Vizag is home to some of the finest places serving desserts. From sizzling brownies to ice creams, desserts almost never fail to lift our mood with just one bite. Whether it’s post a hearty meal or a mid-week craving, Vizag is here to meet your expectations if you have a sweet tooth. We picked some of the best dessert places in Vizag you could consider trying.

Here are the 6 best dessert places in Vizag for delectable brownies and more.

Brownie Heaven

The brownie and ice cream combination could never go wrong. Brownie heaven has marked its place in the city, for its assortment of brownies. The Sizzling Brownie, Hazelnut Brownie, and Red Velvet Cake are the most recommended desserts.

Location: East Point Colony, Pedda Waltair

Dessertino

From crispy waffles to ice creams, Dessertino’s menu may cater to your sweet tooth. Swiss Choco Chip Waffle, Crackling Nutella Waffle, Brownie Kit Kat Waffle, and Biscoff Crumbs Mini are some of the must-try desserts here.

Location: Outlets at Dwaraka Plaza, and Harbour Square Apartments, Harbour Park Road

Radisa

Ferrero Rocher and brownies, individually are great. What if they were combined? Radisa never disappoints when it comes to its desserts. Some of their rich desserts include Ferrero Rocher brownies, Caramel Custard, Tiramisu brownies, and more.

Location: Siripuram Circle, Waltair Uplands

Belly’s

While the brownie-icecream combo is popular, have you ever given the waffle-icecream combo a try? You get to try waffles topped off with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with the syrup of choice. Strawberry waffles, Blackcurrant ice cream, and Dark Chocolate waffles are some of the other recommended desserts.

Location: Manchukonda Palace, Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road

Baskin Robbins

It is undeniable that Baskin Robbins serves one of the best ice creams in the city. Their menu particularly stands out for its innovative ice cream flavours, and varieties of waffles. Some of their bestsellers include Cotton Candy Ice cream, Cheesecake Sundaes, Italian Wafer Vanilla Sandwich, and Pineapple Cake.

Location: Waltair Main Road, Opposite Dutt Island

Belgian Waffle

If you are particularly fond of waffles, then this place might satisfy your craving, with its variety of waffles. Red Velvet waff-ich, Maple Butter waffles, Coffee Mocha waffles, Waffle Cakes, and Stroopwafel, are some of the recommended items on their menu.

Location: Beside Archies, VIP Road

