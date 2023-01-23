Visakhapatnam has experienced cold weather for the past couple of months. This is a drastic change from the hot and humid conditions that Vizagites are used to. The cold mornings make it hard for us to leave our beds, and evenings are tough to pass without the company of a warm beverage. When it comes to food, one would love to have something warm and gulp it down in the chilly weather. This is equally true when one steps out of their house and chooses to eat out. A number of eateries offer just the right hot dish to have during Vizag’s winter. Make a note to try these famous food items of Vizag on a cold evening.

Here is a list of famous food items of Vizag to enjoy in this cold season.

Ghee Pongal- Nethi Vindu (Ram Nagar)

Ghee Pongal, served by Nethi Vindu in Ram Nagar, can be the best way to get warmed up during chilly days. Pongal, a porridge-like dish enjoyed across South India, is typically served for breakfast. It is made by cooking rice and lentils with black pepper seeds. The dish is paired with coconut chutney and a bowl of warm sambar. A ghee tadka makes this dish aromatic and flavorful, sure to warm one’s heart.

Samosa Chaat- besides Gothisons (MVP Colony)

Samosa Chaat is a flavourful snack, savoured across India and other South Asian countries. A spicy chickpeas gravy and Aloo Samosa make the base of this dish. It is topped with peppy chutneys, crunchy namkeens, and various spices when served. A chaat stall beside Gothisons serving this tangy dish has won the hearts of Vizagites. Some other chaat options on their menu are Aloo Chaat, Papdi Chaat, Katori Chaat, and more. A bowl or two of this mouth-watering dish would be a perfect way to beat cold evenings.

Tandoori Tea- Dum Tea (MVP Double Road)

Tea, or Chai as most of us like to call it, is a traditional beverage that has been an important part of Indian culture for decades. Vizag Dum Tea is a street stall that serves a unique tea called Tandoori Tea. This type of tea is prepared by pouring undercooked tea into sizzling hot kulhars (pots), giving it an aromatic smokey flavour. Treat yourself to a hot cup of Tandoori Tea for the best experience during chilly days.

Maggi- Rushikonda Maggi (opposite GITAM)

Rushikonda Maggi is one of the most famous food items of Vizag, which is mostly enjoyed by students and working professionals for a quick and filling bite. The stalls on Rushikonda Beach offer an interesting range such as Chicken Maggi, Egg Maggi, Cheese Maggi, and other vegetarian options. When on a long drive to Rushikonda, beat the chills with a warm bowl of flavorful Maggi of your liking.

Chicken 555- Mega’s 555 (RK Beach Road)

This famous food stall of Vizag is located on the side lanes of RK Beach Road. Chicken 555, made by deep-frying chicken stipes and sauteeing them in sauces, is their signature dish and a must-try. They serve other non-veg food items that make a perfect tea-time snack during the cold weather. For a filling meal try out their Fried Rice and Manchuria.

Warm up with these famous foods of Vizag this cold season

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on famous food in Vizag