Ever been to cafes that have such an ambience that you couldn’t resist clicking pictures to drop on the gram? We’ve all been there, and done that! While we do go to cafes to hang out with friends and have great food, at the end of it, inevitably, we take turns clicking pictures there in front of a striking backdrop. Mind you, these Instagram-worthy cafes in Vizag cater to people across various age groups who like to post their pics.

Here are 7 Instagram-worthy cafes with a great ambience in Vizag you should check out.

Studio Grill

The newly-opened cafe has been receiving attention for its exquisite ambience and unique services such as a private theatre, an Xbox gaming console, and outdoor turf. The incandescent lights, spacious ambience, and modern interiors make it an Instagram-worthy cafe. The cafe also streams live cricket matches.

Location: Opposite D Cabana, Musalayya Palem, Sagar Nagar

Wabi Sabi

Wabi Sabi is a one-of-a-kind cafe in Vizag, as aesthetic paintings found there add to its splendid ambience. There is also a provision of books and board games to make your experience more relaxing. The open terrace is an added feature for those who would like to grab some fresh air. Several corners, having artistic interiors, will certainly colour up your Instagram feed. Of course, don’t miss out on their amazing food!

Location: Dayal Nagar Colony, Visalakshi Nagar

Gypsy Resto Cafe

Gypsy Resto Cafe is a go-to option if one happens to be around Rushikonda. The minimalistic interiors give it a sense of elegance and the cafe provides both outdoor and indoor seating. It is known for its Wood Fried Pizzas, Onion Rings, and BBQ Chicken Wings, This resto cafe is so worth a visit, and a snap!

Location: On Sagar Nagar to Rushikonda route

Cafooze

Cafooze is a hotspot among youth to hang out. With its moody and cosy interiors, the cafe offers an Instagram-worthy ambience. While you’re there, it is highly recommended to try their Fried Ice Cream, Cappucino, and Chicken Wings.

Location: Near Officers Club, Pandurangapuram

V Hangout

V Hangout has indoor seating with a commendable and cosy ambience, the terrace offers a pleasant view and is adorned with good lighting. The cafe is located away from the bustling city, making it a pleasant place to catch up with friends. Their menu offers various delicacies across Indian, Indo-Chinese, and Italian cuisines.

Location: Opposite Sai Priya Resorts, near Rushikonda

Fresh Choice

One of the oldest and favourite cafes of Vizag, Fresh Choice has an impeccable and radiant ambience. Their wide range of baked goodies especially pastries and scrumptious sandwiches makes it a popular hangout spot among youth. While you’re there, relish their top-tier Macarons, Red Velvet Pastry, and Chocolate Mud Cake.

Location: Opposite WNS, Siriupuam

District 12

District 12 is a cafe that offers great food in its bright and creative ambience. While you wait for your order, you can choose from one of the many indoor board games that are provided at this cafe. The ambient lighting will surely get some Instagram-worthy pictures.

Location: Pandurangapuram Swamy Temple Road

Do check photos on Google Maps for further reference