The presence of Korean entertainment has grown exponentially over the last two decades. These web series are not only entertaining, but they also immerse viewers in important aspects of Korean life. They have been fundamental in exposing the world to Korean culture. In fact, the intent of their entertainment industry has been to entertain the world as well as promote their culture. The influence of this culture can be seen in people’s hairstyles and clothing of late. For those looking to gain better insight into the culture and be entertained at the same time, Korean web series are available on several OTT platforms. If you want to get started watching Korean web series, Amazon Prime Video has many.

Here is a list of the best Korean web series on Amazon Prime Video to make life easier for you.

Taxi Driver

This action series is about a man who regrets not being able to avenge his mother’s death. He joins a special taxi service after he passes out from the military academy. The taxi service offers a “revenge-call” service for clients who are victims of crimes and helps them take revenge. Park Joon-woo directed Season 1 and Lee Dan directed the upcoming Season 2. Taxi Driver stars Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin and Esom.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Mr Queen

A present-day chef finds his soul trapped in the body of a Queen from the distant past. The series follows how he adjusts to life in a palace and how he deals with the drastic changes he has to make to his personality. The series stars Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun. It was directed by Yoon Sung-sik. This series will surely keep you hooked if you like unique storylines.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Doom At Your Service

When a young lady finds out that her life, as she knows it, is breaking into pieces. She wishes for the entire world to be destroyed. A messenger between gods and humans hears her wish. A dramatic twist of events ensues and the lady, Dong Kyung ends up signing a hundred-day contract with the messenger. Doom at Your Service stars Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk and was directed by Kwon Young-Il.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Welcome to Waikiki

Three young friends who run a guest house have their lives changed abruptly when they find a young woman, and her baby, and don’t have the heart to throw them out. Welcome To Waikiki is a heartwarming series that you can connect with on a personal level. The series stars Kim Jung-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Son Seung-won, Jung In-sun Ko Won-hee and Lee Joo-woo. It is directed by Lee Chang-min.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

True Beauty

Bullied and pushed to her limits because people view her as ugly, a high school girl goes to the extent of feeling suicidal. She however discovers the power of makeup and changes her look. This in turn makes her very popular in school. This series was directed by Kim Sang-hyeop and stars Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp and Park Yoo-na.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Flower Of Evil

Flower Of Evil is about a couple who seem happy and content. This delusion is shattered when the wife, who is a detective, starts doubting her husband’s identity. A string of deaths puts her on a trail that leads her to shocking revelations. The series was directed by Kim Cheol-kyu and stars Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

