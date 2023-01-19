Biryani is hands down one of the most loved dishes among Indians, and this was proved recently when Swiggy, the food delivery app, released its statistics on the most ordered foods in India. This flavoursome dish, predominantly made with meat, is prepared differently across the country with different tastes. Vizag too has its own share of unique recipes and styles, which has left the locals in love with the dish. From the traditional Chicken Pulav to Arabic Mandi, here are 5 unique types of biryanis in Vizag you must try if you love the dish.

#1 Chicken/Mutton/Prawn Pulav

This style of biryani comes with heavily flavoured rice that is cooked along with the meat, unlike the biryani. Everything from rice, spices and meat are all cooked down in one vessel with water, giving it that overall flavour. Vizag has a handful of places that serve mouthwatering pulavs, but our top picks are the Raju Gaari Dhaba in Rushikonda and Godavari in Lawson’s Bay.

#2 Hyderabadi Biryani

The world-famous Hyderabadi biryani is also a widely loved style in Vizag. Alpha Hotel located in Jagadamba is one of the most famous hotels in the city serving Hyderabadi-style biryani. One can relish both mutton and chicken biryani with a side of mirchi ka saalan, a curry specially prepared as a side. In this style of biryani making, the rice is layered over marinated meat and cooked with a dum (charcoal placed on top of the lid) to give it a unique flavour.

#3 Arabian Mandi Biryani

The Arabic style of biryani is commonly served on one huge plate that easily suffices four people. The rice is evenly spread over the plate, with meat pieces grilled and served along with it. Cabritoz near Novotel Varun Beach is one of the must-try places for this style of biryani. Take along with you a gang of friends, sit down in what looks like a dhaba-style seating and enjoy a scrumptious meal.

#4 Donne Biryani

Donne Biyani is a famous style of biryani making that comes from Karnataka. This biryani is made with a green masala unlike the other red species and is served in a banana leaf cup that adds to its taste. Not liked by all, donne biryani is an acquired taste by many in the south. If you like exploring new cuisines, head out to the Chickpete Donne Biryani House in Visalakshi Nagar and give it a try.

#5 Bamboo Biryani

Vizag’s own style of biryani making, this dish is cooked inside a bamboo shoot, which gives it a unique taste and is locally called Bongu Biryani. The biryani is cooked on charcoal and is served best with a side dish called bongu chicken, prepared in a similar format. One must head out to Araku to try out this must-try biryani in Vizag. Many restaurants there serve the dish and is a local favourite.

