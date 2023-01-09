Getting a taste of local delicacies on trips to new places is what makes them memorable. Food is something that can be cooked and enjoyed in many ways and has the magical power of bringing people together. Like every other city, Vizag also boasts an extensive and drool-worthy range of food items that are sure to make anyone’s visit worth it. When here, trying out these must-have delicacies will make your trip extra memorable.

Here are some must-try signature food items of Vizag that are sure to bring you back to the city.

Kamat Chicken Biryani

Kamat is located in Lawson’s Bay Colony and serves Vizag’s best chicken biryani. With its aromatic rice and flavorful chicken, Kamat’s signature biryani has won Vizagites hearts. Best served with a chilled soft drink, this mouth-watering dish is a filling afternoon meal. The City of Destiny cannot seem to get enough of this delicacy, no matter the occasion, Kamat Chicken Biryani is a must-try.

Spicy Venue Apricot Delight

Apricot Delight, made out of dried apricot and fresh cream, is a sinfully-sweet dessert served by Spicy Venue in Siripuram. Grabbing a serving of this after a fulfilling feast makes your meal complete because there is always room for dessert. This creamy dessert is truly delightful, as its name suggests.

Nethi Vindu Ghee Pongal

Ghee Pongal, served by Nethi Vindu in Ram Nagar, is sure to get you addicted to it. Made out of well-cooked rice and dal, Nethi Vindu serves this delicacy with a ghee tadka, making it aromatic. This must-try dish is usually served at breakfast. However, it can be enjoyed at any point in the day. The sambar and coconut chutney served with this elevates the experience altogether.

Raju Gaari Dhaba Prawns Fry

Prawns Fry, served by Raju Gaari Dhaba, is one of the best seafood dishes Vizag has to offer. Raju Gaari Dhaba, located at Rushikonda, offers authentic Andhra food, among which this Prawns Fry is their signature dish and also the local favourite. For those who have not tried this out, you are seriously missing out.

Raju’s Kitchen Mutton Pulao

Raju’s Kitchen serves one-of-a-kind Mutton Pulao, frequently enjoyed by Vizagites. Usually enjoyed on Sundays, this mutton pulao is served alongside a spicy gravy and raita. Raju’s Kitchen is located in Seethammadhara and serves many other non-vegetarian delicacies.

