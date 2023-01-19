When one feels like escaping from the real world, fantasy entertainment comes to the rescue. Fantasy, as a genre, takes the audience to alternate worlds and captivates their attention with contemporary plot lines. One of the main elements of the content from this category is magic, which differentiates it from other genres. Travel to a new world with these best fantasy web series on Netflix for a magical watch.

Wednesday

Wednesday is a fantasy drama series that follows the life of a girl named Wednesday Addams. Wednesday is a socially reserved child who has recently transferred to Nevermore Academy. The story proceeds to show her new life at the Academy and a mystery that is yet to be solved. Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Christiana Ricci, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and others in prominent roles. The web series is especially loved by audiences for its dark humour and gets everyone hooked.

Alchemy of Souls

Set in a fictional country called Daeho, the story begins when a powerful sorceress, named Naksu, shifts her soul into a blind girl in order to escape death. Naksu, now in the body of the blind girl, encounters a young man named Jang Uk and agrees to help him change his destiny. The web series is divided into two seasons and is written by the Hong sisters. The main cast includes Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Go Yoon-jung and others. The magical sequences of the fantasy drama are sure to take one’s breath away.

The Witcher

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series created by Lauren Schmidt. The story focuses on the characters Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla. Destiny brings the three characters together and the trio must learn to navigate through a cruel world. Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan play prominent roles. The series is based on a book written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Warrior Nun

Warrior Nun follows the life of a young woman named Ava Silva, who wakes up in a morgue to discover she possesses supernatural abilities. This discovery leads her to join an ancient order of Warrior Nuns and has the task to fight demons on Earth. Alba Baptista plays the role of Ava Silva. The fantasy drama series is created by Simon Barry. This female-centric fantasy drama on Netflix gives the audience a worthwhile viewing experience.

Sweet Tooth

The plot revolves around a young boy named Gus, who is half human, and half deer. The loveable Gus sets on a journey to survive in the post-apocalyptic world and to learn more about his father, with the help of a guardian figure. The fantasy series is set to release a second season in 2023. The web series stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Stefania LaVie and others.

Lucifer

Lucifer, the original fallen angel, after abandoning his throne in Hell, settles in Los Angeles. The only thing Lucifer is interested in is having fun, but that soon changes when a murder takes place outside his pub. Lucifer meets a detective named Chloe, who intrigues him like no other. Soon, he accompanies Chloe to investigate murders. Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and others are among the main cast.

