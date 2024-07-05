The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Visakhapatnam, is planning to organise the Jagannath Rath Yatra on a big scale on 7 July. According to Samba Dasu, president of Visakhapatnam unit of ISKCON, the society is planning to take out the yatra with over 4,000 devotees in the City of Destiny.

The ISKCON in Visakhapatnam has been organising the rath yatra for the past 17 years and it plans to organise it this year also with all religious fervor. The yatra will begin as usual from the Kali Matha temple at RK Beach in the city at 4:00 pm. It will pass through Ramakrishna Mission, Harbour Road, Siripuram Junction and Gurajada Kalakshetram.

Special train for Puri

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway will be operating special passenger trains to Puri on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra.

One of the special trains:

Train No 08347 Visakhapatnam-Puri via Haripurgram and Argul — will leave Visakhapatnam on 6 July, 14 July and 16 July at 2:00 pm. The train will reach Puri on the same day at 10:45 pm. In the return direction, the train No 08348 Puri-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Puri on 8 July, 16 July and 18 July at 1:45 am, and reach Visakhapatnam the same day at 8:30 pm.

The train will have halts at Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Palasa, Mandasa, Sompeta, Ichapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Ganjam, Khallikote, Balugaon, Kaluparaghat, Nirakarpur, Kaipadar Road, Argul, and all stations between Haripurgram and Puri stations.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

