India’s first 9000 HP electric locomotive engine was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dahod, Gujarat, on 26 May 2025, marking a significant leap in the country’s railway capabilities. Built at the newly inaugurated Dahod Loco Manufacturing Shop, the locomotive represents a major milestone in Indian Railways’ modernization journey.

The high-powered engine, designed for freight, boasts regenerative braking, allowing it to generate electricity while braking. It also includes modern features like air conditioning and an onboard toilet for the pilot. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the engine’s global export potential, saying, “It is a high-quality, low-cost locomotive with no noise or vibration.”

Dubbed D-9, short for Dahod-9000, India’s first 9000 HP electric locomotive engine is a six-axle locomotive that can haul up to 4,600 tonnes at an average speed of 75 kmph. Maintenance operations for these engines will be carried out at depots across the country, including Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Kharagpur (West Bengal), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Pune (Maharashtra).

Indian Railways (IR) has set a target to roll out 1200 electric locomotives from Gujarat-based Dahod Loco Manufacturing Shop. Set up under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model, 1,200 number of 9000 HP locomotives will be manufactured over the next 10 years. The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

The railway production unit at Dahood has been built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

The electric locomotives being manufactured at the Dahod Railway Workshop will carry the ‘Manufactured in Dahod’ tag. The locos will carry 4600 tonnes of cargo. There are plans to export them both domestically and internationally.

The Dahod facility, developed with an investment of over Rs 21,000 crore under a Public-Private Partnership model, aims to produce 1,200 such electric locomotives over the next decade. The project aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, with plans already underway to export the engines both within India and abroad.

PM Modi, accompanied by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, dedicated the Dahod workshop and the first D-9 engine to the nation, calling it a “symbol of India’s industrial strength and self-reliance.”

