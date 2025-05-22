In an effort to boost urban mobility and give tourism a modern edge, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is introducing electric hop-on hop-off (HOHO) double-decker buses. The GVMC Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) has floated a request for proposals to acquire two electric buses – one air-conditioned and one non-air-conditioned – offering a more flexible travel experience for both residents and tourists.

Currently, tourists face limited transport options when journeying from popular spots like RK Beach or the Fishing Harbour to scenic areas such as Rushikonda and Bheemili. Officials hope the new buses will help bridge this gap, particularly enhancing the beachside experience during the evenings.

Though the concept of double-decker buses has been suggested earlier by AP Tours and Travels, it’s now being actively pursued under the guidance of Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad.

The HOHO bus service aims to link all major tourist attractions in the city and enrich the tourism circuit in collaboration with the tourism department. Designed to operate on a fixed route along the beach road, the buses will stop at key landmarks, enabling travellers to explore at their own pace. Visitors can hop off at any location of interest and hop back on the next bus, or enjoy a full ride for a scenic tour complete with sweeping views of the coastline.

As part of a sustainable transport strategy, the electric double-decker buses will also contribute to reducing carbon emissions. In addition to making travel easier, the buses will provide onboard commentary, offering insights into the history, culture, and significance of various heritage sites, religious spots, and natural landmarks along the route.

This introduction of hop-on hop-off buses in Visakhapatnam is expected to not only strengthen the city’s tourism appeal but also provide a modern, eco-friendly public transport option that showcases the charm of Visakhapatnam in a whole new way.

