Want to get away not just from the city but the State itself? Consider Odisha! With the gorgeous Eastern Ghats gracing its land, this State is alive with ancient temples, swooping mountaneous landscapes, waterfalls and more! Just about 170 km away from Visakhapatnam, there are some interesting spots across the border that are just a road trip away, making for the perfect weekend getaway. Some of these places in Odisha fall within the 300 km benchmark, and you can visit them in 500 km or less! Check them out:

1. Putsil

Perched in the Koraput district, Putsil is a hilltop destination known for its panoramic views and cool climate. From the summit, visitors can soak in a 360-degree view of lush valleys, farmland, and the towering Deomali mountain range. The Dudhari River adds to the charm, as do the dreamy sunrise and sunset views.

On the way to it, you’ll pass waterfalls, bubbling springs, and even coffee plantations. Once there, you can explore the nearby Tallamalli Hilltop, an even more scenic vantage point. Winter picnics are especially popular here, and during colder months, the clouds often dip low into the valley, creating a surreal experience.

There’s also an eco-retreat set up by the Odisha Tourism Department promoting sustainable tourism, with camping facilities and nearby villages like Upper Kanti offering an immersive local experience.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 197 km

2. Chandragiri

Situated in the verdant valleys of Gajapati district, Chandragiri is home to a lively Tibetan settlement and the striking Jiranga Buddhist Monastery, also called the Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery. Inaugurated by the Dalai Lama in 2010, this modern structure is both spiritually and architecturally awe-inspiring.

Surrounded by thick forests and misty hills, Chandragiri is peaceful and filled with cultural richness. A short drive away lies the serene Khasada Waterfall (just 6 km from Jiranga) and notable temples like the Jagannath Temple and Maa Kureisuni Temple.

For travellers seeking peace, culture, and scenic beauty, this Buddhist haven in Odisha is a perfect retreat.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 267 km

3. Balda Caves

Located in the Naheswari Hills of Koraput district, Balda Cave is a natural limestone cave often dubbed the “India Map Cave” because its shape closely resembles the subcontinent’s outline. It stretches roughly 500 meters and features captivating stalactite and stalagmite formations.

Above the cave, a plateau with a natural waterbed makes for an excellent camping and trekking spot. From here, the view of the Jalaput reservoir is breathtaking. This site combines geological wonder with a sense of remote adventure, making it a must-visit for nature lovers and explorers.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 154 km

4. Mahendragiri

Standing tall at 1,501 meters, Mahendragiri is the second-highest peak in Odisha, and is one of its most scenic places. It is located in the Gajapati district. It’s not just a trekker’s paradise, but also steeped in mythological lore. It is believed to be the meditation site of Lord Parashurama.

Three ancient temples crown this hilltop, each linked to the Pandavas and their mother Kunti. The Kunti Temple, plastered in lime, sits at one end of the summit, while the Yudhisthira Temple, built in the “Triratha” style, stands stark and sculpturally minimal. The Bhima Temple, thought to date back to the post-Gupta era, may be the oldest of the trio.

Surrounded by forested slopes and medicinal plants, this biodiverse region is ideal for hiking and spiritual reflection alike.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 241 km

5. Sunapur/Sonpur Blue Flag Beach

Located near the Odisha-Andhra border, Sunapur (also known as Pati Sonapur) is one of the state’s cleanest and most tranquil beaches. This Blue Flag-certified beach is a clean and beautiful, a for solitude seekers, couples, and families looking for an unspoiled coastal retreat.

Situated where the Bahuda River meets the Bay of Bengal, the beach boasts crystal-clear waters, soft white sands, and peaceful backwaters that form a natural separation from the mainland. With welcoming locals and nearby eco-resorts, it’s a perfect blend of nature and hospitality.

Whether you’re up for a picnic or just want to laze under the sun, Sonapur is a beach lover’s dream.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 270 km

If you’re bored of the usual weekend getaway spots from Visakhapatnam being limited to Araku and Vanajangi, a change of scenery and state might be just what you need to keep your wanderlust satiated! These places to visit in Odisha promise high peaks, monasteries, caves, beaches, and more. Add them to your travel list, pack your bags, and get going!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more travel recommendations.