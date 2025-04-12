Imagine a cave system so vast it stretches over 3,229 meters, making it India’s second-longest cave! Now picture this: inside one of its chambers, stalactites produce musical notes when gently tapped. Sounds unreal, right? But it’s true, and even better news? These fascinating caves are right here in our home state. Meet the majestic, mind-blowing Belum Caves in the Nandyal district, roughly 730 km from Visakhapatnam. From its history to how to get there, here’s a travel guide that covers all you need to know about South India’s largest caves!

A Brief History of Belum Caves

The Belum Caves first came into the spotlight in 1884 when British geologist Robert Bruce Foote stumbled upon them. Sadly, they were neglected for nearly a century and even used as dumping grounds until the 1980s. It wasn’t until 1983 that German speleologist Herbert Daniel Gebauer, along with Indian geologists, began a detailed exploration and mapping of the caves.

Their efforts revealed artifacts like clay vessels dating back to 4500 BC, as well as mortars and pestles believed to have been used in Ayurvedic medicine preparation. Evidence also suggests that Buddhist and Jain monks once lived here. Several Buddhist relics recovered from the caves are now housed in a museum in Ananthapur.

Geologically, the caves were formed by an underground river that eroded soft limestone, carving out deep channels and chambers. If you look closely during your visit, you’ll notice quartz deposits glinting in the cave walls.

How to Get To Belum Caves from Visakhapatnam

By Train

The closest railway station when going from Vizag is Jammalamadugu. There’s no direct train to it, but you can hop off at Guntur, Vijayawada, or Renigunta, where you’ll find trains to Jammalamadugu. From Jammalamadugu, you’ll find buses or autos to Kolimigundla Mandal (a one hour drive), from which Belum Caves are just a few minutes away. You may even find direct transport to Belum Caves, thanks to growing tourism.

You can also consider a slightly longer route: travel from Vizag to Gooty, which has direct train connectivity and more decent accommodation options. Gooty is well connected to the caves by road.

By Road

The caves are about 730 km from Vizag, and while it’s a long drive, it’s doable if you pace your trip and make pitstops. The route mainly follows the Chennai-Kolkata Highway.

Why Belum Caves Is Worth the Trip

Today, Belum Caves, South India’s largest caves, stand as a marvel of natural architecture, with long winding passages, expansive chambers, freshwater galleries, and eerie siphons. The stalactite and stalagmite formations are undoubtedly its star attractions.

Only 1.5 km of the total 3.5 km is open to tourists, but it’s enough to give you goosebumps (the good kind). Near the cave entrance, a towering 40-foot Buddha statue sits atop a hillock, a quiet nod to the site’s spiritual past. It is the perfect spot for panoramic views and photos.

A popular travel hack? Pair your visit to Belum Caves with Gandikota, known as the “Grand Canyon of India”. Although located in a different district, Gandikota is just 61 km away from the caves and can be reached via Jammalamadugu. If you plan on seeing both, Jammalamadugu makes for a convenient base. Check out our travel guide to Gandikota here if you’re interested.

Visitor Tips

Timings: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Entry Fee: Rs. 50

What to carry:

A water bottle (it gets humid inside!), non-slip footwear, a small torch, light snacks

If you’re into natural wonders, archaeology, or just cool Instagrammable adventures, Belum Caves should definitely be on your list.

