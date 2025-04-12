There are unlimited entertainment options for the weekend. With IPL playing on the screens since last month and new OTT releases scheduled for every week, you only need to decide which movie or series is worth your time. Whether you’re waiting for highly anticipated series to return, such as The Last of Us and Leverage: Redemption, or new releases like The Glass Dome or Khauf, this is the ultimate guide for new OTT releases next week!

1. The Last of Us Season Two (Amazon Prime Video)

This video-game live adaption starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is returning for a second season. While the first season ended with Joel saving Ellie’s life from perishing for the development of a cure, the second season will force the duo to face each other with the consequences of Joel’s actions.

Streaming from: April 13th

2. The Glass Dome (Netflix)

The Glass Dome is a Scandi thriller which tells the story of Lejla, who is a proficient criminologist. Following a traumatic childhood where she was abducted as a child, Lejla needs to refer to her past to solve an ongoing case of missing girls. This gripping crime series is guaranteed to entertain with mind-twisting plotlines and intense storytelling.

Streaming from: April 15th

3. Leverage: Redemption Season Three (Amazon Prime Video)

This American action crime drama revival of the infamous Leverage is returning for a third season.

To simply summarize, this show details the lives of a group of former criminals who play God by taking the law into their own hands and giving wealth from the greedy to regular citizens. This new OTT series releasing next week should be on your watchlist for its lively action sequences!

Streaming from: April 17th

4. #1 Happy Family USA (Amazon Prime Video)

A sitcom revival is taking place with this new series releasing next week. #1 Happy Family USA follows the daily lives of the Hussein family as they navigate peaceful and patriotic days in the early 2000s in the US.

Streaming from: April 17th

5. Logout (Zee5)

Exposing the dark underbelly of social media, Logout revolves around the life of Pratyush. At the cusp of greatness, Pratyush’s life begins to spiral downward when an obsessed fan takes over his socials.

Will he be able to log out from this horrifying experience? Watch to know more!

Streaming from: April 18th

6. Khauf (Amazon Prime Video)

Everybody loves to attain freedom in their lives, but is anyone willing to pay the price?

This is the story of Madhu, who moved out of home and is in the process of spreading her wings to soar high in the skies of Delhi. However, her room is concealing a sinister secret which might cost her fatally. The women in the hostel also repeatedly warn Madhu to move out before it happens again.

Watch this spine-chilling series to know what happens!

Streaming from: April 18th

7. Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (Netflix)

This docu-film explores the events that unfolded during the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history, which is the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma. This should be on your watchlist if you love true crime and learning about history.

Streaming from: April 18th

The releases scheduled for next week include many genres like crime, horror, dark comedy, and thriller, ensuring something for every streamer to choose from! So, what are you waiting for? Make plans and mark your calendars for these new OTT releases next week!

