In a devastating blast at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Kailasapatnam village, Kotauratla mandal of Anakapalle district, eight people lost their lives and eight others were injured on the afternoon of 13 April 2025. The blast occurred while preparations were underway for upcoming local festivals and weddings.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion erupted within the premises of the unit and quickly escalated into a massive fire, engulfing the entire structure. Eyewitnesses said the flames consumed a large stockpile of firecrackers, causing a series of secondary blasts that reduced the facility to debris.

Eight of the individuals present passed away. They have been identified as Dadi Ramalaxmi, Puram Papa, Gumpina Venu, Senapathi Baburao, Manohar, Devara Niramala, Appikonda Thathababu, and Sangarigovindu — all residents of Samarlakota in Kakinada district. Meanwhile, eight others have been injured, six of whom are currently receiving treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, while two others are admitted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital.

KGH Superintendent Dr P Sivananda briefed the media about the hospital’s swift response. “Once we received the alert, all key departments—plastic surgery, paramedical, and allied medical teams—were kept on high alert. The injured were brought directly to the burns ward operation theatre rather than the general casualty wing to ensure immediate wound care and minimize infection risk,” he explained.

Dr Sivananda noted that two of the female victims had non-burn injuries. “One has a fractured leg and is under the care of our orthopedic team. The other suffered only minor injuries,” he said. All patients will remain under close observation for at least 72 hours. “We are in constant touch with higher authorities and are providing regular health updates,” he added.

Doctors are particularly concerned about three patients with significant burn injuries. “One patient has sustained 90 percent burns, another has 50 percent, and a third has 30 percent. While the burns are external, we are also monitoring for internal injuries, especially lung damage from potential chemical smoke inhalation,” Dr. Sivananda informed, adding that a complete assessment will take a few days.

Following the tragic blast at the firecracker manufacturing factory in Anakapalle district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was briefed by officials that the condition of two victims remains critical. He has assured complete support to the victims and their families and has asked for continuous updates on the patients’ recovery. He also inquired about the number of workers present at the unit during the explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep sorrow over the incident, announced ex gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives, and ₹50,000 for each of the injured. The relief will be disbursed from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Sharing his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister extended support to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blast. It remains unclear whether the unit was operating legally or in violation of safety norms. District Collector Vijaya Krishnan has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

