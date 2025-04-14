In a major step toward easing traffic congestion in the city, the Andhra Pradesh government has greenlit the construction of seven new roads in Visakhapatnam. Aimed at improving urban mobility and boosting connectivity between key areas such as Beach Road and National Highway 16, the project will cover a total distance of 26.72 km and will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 154.60 crore.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has been entrusted with the execution of the project. The proposals, drafted by VMRDA based on an assessment of current traffic patterns and the city’s future growth needs, received formal approval during a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Suresh Kumar, announced that the roads will be developed under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. Additionally, Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds will be issued by VMRDA and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to compensate landowners affected by the construction.

Here is the breakdown of the proposed road stretches and their estimated costs:

Chippada – Divis Road : 6.32 km at Rs 37.92 crore

Gambheeram – NH-16 : 2.20 km at Rs 11.97 crore

Paradesipalem – Gambheeram : 1.40 km at Rs 5.60 crore

Nereelavalasa – Tallavalasa via Dorathota : 4 km at Rs 24 crore

Adavivaram BRTS – Gandigundam NH Junction : 8 km at Rs 60 crore

Boyapalem Junction – Paradesipalem to Kapuluppada : 3.10 km at Rs 7.46 crore

Shivashakti Nagar – Haritha Projects via VUDA Road: 1.70 km at rs7.63 crore

Officials believe the development of these seven new roads in Visakhapatnam will significantly reduce traffic congestion across Visakhapatnam while facilitating smoother and faster commutes between residential, commercial, and industrial zones. The initiative is part of a broader push to modernize the city’s infrastructure in line with its growing urban footprint.

