Air India has announced a special daily flight service connecting Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, and Kathmandu, Nepal, starting June 1. Flight IX 2744 is scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 11:15 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 12:55 am. After a brief layover, the connecting flight will depart Bengaluru at 5:05 am and land in Kathmandu by 8:05 am.

Apart from the flight to Kathmandu, a new service linking Indore to Visakhapatnam with a stopover in Raipur has been introduced by Indigo.

Concerns raised over dwindling international connectivity from Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam’s international air connectivity may soon suffer a setback, as low-cost carrier AirAsia is reportedly planning to discontinue its operations on two major routes—Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

In response to these developments, Tours and Travels Association of Andhra chairman, O Naresh, has appealed to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to step in and revive key international routes from Visakhapatnam. On April 13, 2025, he submitted a formal request in Srikakulam, urging the resumption of flights to Dubai, Colombo, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, emphasizing their importance to passengers from North Andhra and the Godavari districts.

o Naresh also called for the launch of new direct flights to cities like Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Coimbatore, along with better scheduling for services to Vijayawada. He stressed the need for a dedicated international cargo flight to cater to the logistics demands of the pharmaceutical hubs at Pydibhimavaram (Srikakulam) and Parawada Pharma City (Anakapalli).

