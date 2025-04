To meet the rising demand for travel during the summer season, the Waltair Division of Indian Railways has announced a series of Summer Special trains from Visakhapatnam to popular destinations, including Bengaluru, Kurnool Town, and Tirupati. All services will feature modern LHB coaches to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for passengers.

Visakhapatnam – SMVT Bengaluru Summer Special

For passengers travelling between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, the much-awaited summer special will operate every Sunday and Monday until the end of May 2025.

Train No. 08581 : Visakhapatnam to SMVT Bengaluru Runs : Every Sunday till 25 May 2025 Departure : 3:20 PM from Visakhapatnam Arrival : 12:50 PM on Monday at SMVT Bengaluru

Train No. 08582 : SMVT Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam Runs : Every Monday till 26 May 2025 Departure : 3:50 PM from Bengaluru Arrival : 1:30 PM on Tuesday at Visakhapatnam



Major Stops: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpetai, Kuppam, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapuram.

Visakhapatnam – Kurnool Town Summer Special via Nandyal

A new special service will connect Visakhapatnam to Kurnool Town via the scenic Nandyal route, providing a vital travel option for passengers heading to Rayalaseema region.

Train No. 08545 : Visakhapatnam to Kurnool Town Runs : Every Tuesday till 27 May 2025

Train No. 08546 : Kurnool Town to Visakhapatnam Runs : Every Wednesday till 28 May 2025



Major Stops: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Diguvametta, Nandyal, Dhone.

Visakhapatnam – Tirupati Summer Special for Devotees

In view of increased pilgrim traffic to Tirumala during summer, the Waltair Division will also operate special trains between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, catering especially to devotees of Lord Venkateswara.

Train No. 08547 : Visakhapatnam to Tirupati Runs : Every Wednesday starting 28 May 2025

Train No. 08548 : Tirupati to Visakhapatnam Runs : Every Thursday till 29 May 2025



Major Stops: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Sri Kalahasti, Renigunta.

These summer specials are expected to significantly ease the travel rush and enhance connectivity from Visakhapatnam to key destinations across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag follow us on Instagram for more city and news updates!