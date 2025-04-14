The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL match today at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow promises to be a thrilling encounter. Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, are currently in strong form, sitting fourth on the points table with four wins out of six matches. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, captained by the iconic MS Dhoni, find themselves struggling at the bottom of the table with just one win this season. CSK is desperate to turn their fortune around and LSG is aiming to maintain their momentum. That said, know who our prediction for is likely to win and check out the pitch report and playing 11 for this match.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Stadium is known for being balanced, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. While batters can capitalise on consistent bounce and pace early on, spinners often come into play as the game progresses. A score of 180-190 is considered competitive here. Dew may play a role in the second innings, favouring teams that chase.

LSG vs CSK Previous Record

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other five times in IPL history, with LSG winning three matches and CSK securing just one victory. Chennai Super Kings will look to draw inspiration from their sole victory against Lucknow under Dhoni’s captaincy. Both teams have suffered setbacks this season, with CSK missing Ruturaj Gaikwad due to injury and LSG without Mitchell Marsh for personal reasons.

Playing 11 Prediction

LSG playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Hemant Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

CSK playing 11 (probable): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Who Will Win

This CSK vs LSG IPL match is expected to be closely contested. While LSG has been dominant against CSK in previous encounters and boasts a strong lineup led by Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni’s comeback as the captain may impact some decisions that can be vital for the CSKs’ win. However, given Lucknow’s current form and home advantage at Ekana Stadium, they are likely to emerge victorious in this encounter.

