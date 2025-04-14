You might also like

Looking to escape the crowds and explore places that offer raw beauty, cultural charm, and soul-soothing experiences? While tourist hotspots have their appeal, sometimes the most memorable journeys begin off the beaten path. And so, we’ve curated a list of 7 underrated destinations in South India that deserve a spot on your travel bucket list. Take a look:

1. Hogenakkal, Tamil Nadu

Situated along the Kaveri River, Hogenakkal earns its nickname, the “Niagara of India,” with its dramatic waterfalls cascading over rocky cliffs. The name, meaning “Smoky Rocks” in Kannada, reflects the misty spray created by streams rushing through the rugged terrain.

Surrounded by dense forests, this spot near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border is perfect for boat rides that bring you close to the roaring falls.

The Mettur Dam nearby, built in 1939, adds a historical touch, supporting irrigation and hydropower. Ideal for nature enthusiasts seeking serenity.

2. Ponmudi, Kerala

Tucked in the Western Ghats, Ponmudi Hill Station is a tranquil escape with rolling tea plantations and misty hills.

The drive up reveals breathtaking views and the soothing scent of tea leaves. Highlights include Meenmutty Falls, where crystal waters tumble over rocks, and Golden Valley, a serene spot for a dip in quiet streams.

Wildlife lovers can explore Peppara Sanctuary, home to deer, birds, and rare leopards. Ponmudi’s cool climate and scenic trails make it a refreshing retreat.

3. Honnemardu, Karnataka

Set on the backwaters of the Sharavathi River near Jog Falls, Honnemardu is a haven for water enthusiasts. Named after the golden-hued Honne tree, this “Golden Lake” offers kayaking, canoeing, coracle rides, and open-water swimming.

Start your day with a glorious sunrise and end it with a stunning sunset, complemented by hiking or fishing. The grassroots vibe and array of activities make Honnemardu a paradise for adventure seekers.

4. Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu

Skip the crowds of Ooty and discover Kotagiri, a serene hill station in the Nilgiris. At 1,793 meters, it boasts lush tea estates, a mild climate, and unspoiled beauty.

Trekking trails like St Catherine Falls, Kotagiri-Kodanad, and Longwood Shola lead to breathtaking vistas, while landmarks like Catherine Falls and Doddabetta Range captivate.

The Kodanad Viewpoint offers sweeping views of the surrounding valleys, perfect for those craving peace and outdoor exploration.

4. Maredumilli, Andhra Pradesh

Just 60 km from Rajahmundry, Maredumilli is a nature lover’s dream in the Eastern Ghats. Dense forests, grassy hills, and sparkling streams create a postcard-worthy setting.

Waterfalls like Jalatharangini, Rampa, and Amruthadhara add charm, while clear night skies invite stargazing. This retreat, ideal for a weekend escape, offers a chance to disconnect amid greenery and flowing waters.

5. Kolukkumalai Tea Estate, Tamil Nadu

Perched at over 7,000 feet, Kolukkumalai is the world’s highest tea estate, blending stunning vistas with rich heritage. Established in the 1900s, it uses traditional methods to produce award-winning organic tea, earning the Golden Leaf Award.

The rolling tea-covered hills near Theni are ideal for walks and photography, with unforgettable sunrise views. Stay in nearby Munnar’s budget homestays and enjoy complimentary tea tastings for a memorable, low-cost visit.

7. Chembra Peak, Kerala

In Wayanad’s biodiverse hills, Chembra Peak near Meppadi beckons trekkers with its lush meadows and panoramic views. The 3- to 4-hour trek leads to Hridaya Saras, a heart-shaped lake that’s a highlight of the climb.

From the summit, gaze across the Western Ghats, sometimes spotting Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on clear days. Secure a permit from Meppadi’s Forest Department and stay in affordable Wayanad lodges for a budget-friendly adventure amid mist and greenery.

From quiet hill stations to unexplored coastal retreats, South India is home to countless underrated destinations waiting to be discovered. So pack your bags, fuel your wanderlust, and set off on a journey that’s just as unique as the destinations themselves!

