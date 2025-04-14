If you’re someone who thrives on suspense, unpredictable twists, and heart-racing plotlines, the new OTT releases this week are tailor-made for you. Check them out:

1. The Last of Us Season 2

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back in this post-apocalyptic saga, set 20 years after a fungal pandemic ravages the world. Five years after Season 1, Joel and Ellie fight to survive in a shattered society. This emotional drama, adapted from the hit video game, delves into survival, love, and hope amidst chaos.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: April 14

2. The Glass Dome

In a quiet Swedish town, a criminologist teams up with her ex-police chief partner to solve the mysterious disappearance of a local girl, tied to her own dark past.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 15

3. The Diamond Heist

A bold crew of London thieves attempts to steal a priceless diamond from the Millennium Dome in a daring ram-raid, planning a Thames River getaway. This wild true-crime tale is told by the robbers and the cops who chased them.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 15

4. iHostage

A gunman storms an Apple Store in Amsterdam, sparking a tense standoff. Based on real events, this thriller follows the police’s high-stakes efforts to end the crisis.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 18

5. Logout

Pratyush, a rising digital influencer, faces a nightmare when a crazed fan hijacks his phone, turning his life into a desperate fight for survival. What’s next?

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release date: April 18

6. The Stolen Girl

Elisa Blix’s world collapses when she arrives to pick up her daughter Lucia from a sleepover, only to find the house empty and everyone gone.

OTT Platform: Jiohotstar

Release date: April 16

These six new OTT releases this week are guaranteed to keep you guessing till the very end. Clear your schedule, grab some popcorn, and dive into stories where nothing is as it seems.

