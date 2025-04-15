A shocking case of murder has emerged from Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. A 27-year-old woman who was nine months pregnant was allegedly murdered by her husband during the early hours of 14 April 2025.

The deceased, identified as K Anusha, was reportedly strangled to death while she was asleep at their residence in Uda Colony under the PM Palem police station limits. The accused, P Gnaneswara Rao, has been taken into police custody.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), S Appalaraju, the couple had been married since December 2022 and were living in a rented house near the RTC Depot in Madhurawada. Anusha, a native of Anakapalli, was due for delivery on 14 April (Monday) and was scheduled to be admitted to the hospital for childbirth.

Police said the accused used a cloth to strangle his wife during the early hours of Monday, following an ongoing series of disputes between the two. After the incident, Gnaneswara allegedly called relatives and friends, claiming that Anusha had suddenly fallen unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Anusha’s body has been shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. Her grieving parents, who rushed to the hospital, alleged that Gnaneswara had been trying to distance himself from their daughter for several months. They informed the police that he had fabricated stories, including claiming he was terminally ill, in an attempt to separate from Anusha.

The Visakhapatnam Police have registered a case of murder and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

