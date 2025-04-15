Starting from midnight of April 14, a 61-day fishing ban has been implemented along the eastern coastline, including in Visakhapatnam, lasting until June 14. The seasonal ban, enforced annually, is aimed at conserving marine biodiversity by allowing fish and shrimp to breed undisturbed during this critical period.

Under this regulation, fishing with motorised and mechanised boats is strictly prohibited. However, traditional wooden rafts and non-motorised boats have been given the green light, as they are less disruptive to the marine environment.

The ban is expected to have a significant impact on coastal livelihoods, particularly on women who depend on fresh sea fish sales for daily income. With limited availability, prices of dried fish have already seen a sharp increase in local markets.

Meanwhile, over 1.2 lakh fishermen across the region who are eligible under the Matsyakara Bharosa (MB) scheme are awaiting their promised financial support. Each beneficiary is to receive Rs 40,000 as part of the NDA’s poll manifesto. Fishermen had urged the government to release this assistance ahead of the ban’s enforcement.

In line with the seasonal conservation efforts, the Union Ministry of Fisheries has also banned fishing by all mechanised vessels in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) across both east and west coasts. Only traditional, non-motorised boats are exempt.

In the Visakhapatnam district alone, a total of 1,978 boats, comprising 675 mechanised and 1,303 motorised vessels, returned to shore on April 14 as a result of the fishing ban. These boats will remain anchored along the 24-km Visakhapatnam coastline, stretching from Bhimili to Yarada, for the duration of the ban.

The distribution of boats during this pause in fishing operations is as follows: all 675 mechanised boats are docked at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, while among the motorised boats, 696 are stationed at various coastal points in the city, 316 at the harbour, and 291 near Bheemili.

The annual fishing ban not only safeguards marine ecosystems but also ensures the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry.

