South Indian cinemas and shows continue to captivate audiences with their compelling storytelling and diverse genres. This week, several noteworthy South OTT releases are making their way to popular OTT platforms, offering viewers bingeworthy content. Check them out:

1. Dasettante Cycle (Malayalam)

A security guard’s quiet existence takes a dramatic turn after unexpected family troubles push him into a whirlwind of social and emotional reckonings. The film blends humor and heartfelt emotion, earning praise for its sincere performances and moving storyline.

OTT Platform: Manorma Max

Streaming now

2. Bad Boyz (Malayalam)

A schoolboy with no clear path in life decides to embrace gangster life to win over a girl enamored with local tough guys. His impulsive choice leads to a suspenseful and quirky ride through the crime world

OTT Platform: Manorma Max

Streaming now

3. Gentlewoman (Tamil)

Purni and Aravind seem like an ordinary married couple in Chennai—until Purni’s sister comes to stay, triggering a series of unsettling events. When secrets start surfacing—including an affair with a client—their relationship is pushed to its limits.

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Streaming now

4. Daveed (Malayalam)

A gripping tale of a middle-aged bouncer who squares off against a Turkish boxer. But the clash goes beyond the ring, unfolding into a story of personal transformation, inner strength, and redemption.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release date: April 18

5. Yamakaathaghi (Tamil)

A young girl’s restless spirit haunts a remote funeral home. As investigators dig into the mystery of her death, a chilling supernatural tale emerges—blending suspense, horror, and emotional depth.

OTT Platform: Aha

Streaming now

In summary, the South OTT releases this week present a diverse array of films that cater to various tastes. Be sure to check them out on their respective streaming platforms and immerse yourself in all they have to offer!

