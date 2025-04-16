In a bold push to position Visakhapatnam as a premier IT hub, the Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 21.16 acres of land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at a token rate of just 99 paise. This symbolic gesture is part of the state’s larger strategy to lure tech giants and boost its digital economy.

The proposal traces back to October 2024, when IT Minister Nara Lokesh visited the Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai. During the meeting, he invited the company to consider Andhra Pradesh for its upcoming tech expansion. Months of discussions followed, ultimately culminating in the state Cabinet’s green light.

Officials say this almost-free land allocation is meant to send a clear signal to global IT players that Andhra Pradesh is serious about becoming a key player in the tech landscape. One source even likened the move to Gujarat’s famous “Sanand moment,” when Tata Motors was offered land under favorable terms by then CM Narendra Modi.

The project is expected to significantly boost employment and attract fresh investment into the region. With this development, the state is aiming to cement its place among India’s top IT destinations.

In related news, the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met on April 10, 2025, and approved investment proposals from 17 companies. Among them, TCS received the green signal to invest Rs 1,370 crore to establish a Development Centre in Vizag, which is projected to generate 12,000 jobs.

