At its fifth meeting, held on 10 April 2025, the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved investment proposals from 17 companies. Among the notable approvals, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) received clearance for an investment of Rs 1,370 crore to set up a Development Centre, creating 12,000 jobs in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, Ursa Clusters Pvt Ltd was granted approval for Rs 5,728 crore to set up a Data and IT Center that is set to create 2,500 jobs, also in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier in January 2025, it was announced that TATA Consultancy Services would commence operations in Vizag within 90 days. It is set to begin operating in a temporary building as the construction of the permanent office will take 2 to 3 years.

In September 2024, Dallas Technology Centre (DTC) proposed to lease 1,600 sqm of land for the TCS premises in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam. The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) reviewed the proposal and approved a special package for DTC.

Other key investments cleared by the board include:

Chinta Green Energy Pvt Ltd (Sri Sathya Sai district) – Rs 7,000 crore

Premier Energies Ltd (multi-product SEZ at Naidupet) – Rs 4,200 crore

Renew Vikram Shakti Pvt Ltd (Anantapur) – Rs 3,000 crore

Chinta Green Energy Pvt Ltd (Tirupati district) – Rs 2,450 crore

Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd (Vizianagaram district) – Rs 2,063 crore

Additional approvals include:

HFCL & MMWL (Sri Sathya Sai district) – Rs 1,198 crore

Proterial Ltd (Sri City) – Rs 1,055 crore

LG Vendors (Sri City) – Rs 839 crore

JSW Neo Energy Ltd (Kurnool) – Rs 660 crore

Petra Silicon Pvt Ltd (Sri Sathya Sai district) – Rs 585 crore

Food, fuel, and construction-related approvals:

Avisha Foods & Fuels Pvt. Ltd. (Krishna district) – Rs 500 crore

Ramco Cements (Nandyal district) – Rs 478 crore

Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd – Rs 459 crore

Topstone Metals & Alloys India Pvt. Ltd. (Srikakulam) – Rs 32 crore

Details of Dixon Technologies Pvt Ltd’s proposed investment in the Tirupati and Kadapa districts are yet to be disclosed.

These investments, amounting to a total of Rs 31,617 crore, are expected to generate employment for 32,633 people across the state. With this round of clearances, the cumulative investment approvals by the SIPB have reached Rs 4,71,379 crore.

Chief Minister Naidu directed officials to ensure that industries commence production as scheduled and closely monitor project implementation to promptly address any challenges. He requested a status report on these projects at the next SIPB meeting and instructed the development of an online portal to showcase the employment opportunities created by these ventures.

Additionally, responding to a suggestion by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Chandrababu Naidu agreed to offer land to IT companies at nominal rates to encourage further investment and advised a revision of the state’s IT policy accordingly.

