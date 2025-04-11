The Visakhapatnam district administration is gearing up to introduce air-conditioned double-decker buses along the scenic Beach Road, from the Fishing Harbour to Bheemili, according to a report by Andhrajyothy. Currently, there’s a noticeable gap in public transport for tourists starting from RK Beach or Fishing Harbour to reach Rushikonda or Bheemili. Officials believe that the introduction of these new buses could significantly enhance the beach tourism experience, especially during evening hours.

The idea of double-decker buses has long been proposed by AP Tours and Travels. The initiative has now reportedly been taken forward by Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad. Following discussions with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, the collector requested two electric buses under the port’s social responsibility initiatives. The request has been approved, say sources. These double-decker buses will feature a closed, air-conditioned lower deck and an open-top upper deck, promising tourists a breezy, elevated view of the coast. Each bus comes at a price of approximately Rs 1.8 crore.

In addition, it was previously announced that Ashok Leyland is also supplying a double-decker AC bus to the Andhra Pradesh government, which will be sent to Visakhapatnam, bringing the total number of buses in this tourism-focused fleet to three.

The collector has directed officials to coordinate with the Transport Department and APSRTC to finalize routes, stops and obtain the required permissions. A Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) is also in the pipeline to oversee operations, while RTC’s Waltair depot will house charging points for the electric buses.

