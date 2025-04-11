The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match today at the iconic M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is set to be a thrilling encounter. Chennai Super Kings, now led by the legendary MS Dhoni, will look to revive their campaign after a series of setbacks. Dhoni returns as captain following Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, bringing his vast experience and tactical acumen to the table. Know our predictions of who is likely to win and check out the pitch report and playing 11 of the match.

M A Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M A Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) is traditionally spin-friendly, offering significant turn and bounce for spinners as the game progresses. Batters will need to settle in before playing their shots, as the surface can be tricky early on. Historically, teams batting first have enjoyed more success at this venue due to the pitch slowing down in the second innings. A score of around 160-170 could be competitive on this track.

CSK vs KKR Previous Record

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders share a storied rivalry in IPL history. The two teams have faced each other 30 times, with CSK leading the head-to-head record with 19 wins compared to KKR’s 11 victories.

Playing 11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad

(CSK may go through some changes after Ruturaja’s exclusion).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora

Impact player: Varun Chakaravarthy

CSK vs KKR: Who Will Win?

This match is expected to be closely contested. While CSK has a strong home advantage at Chepauk, and MS Dhoni’s leadership could inspire a turnaround, KKR’s recent form as defending champions gives them an edge. The match could go down to the wire, but CSK’s familiarity with the conditions might just tilt the balance in their favour for a narrow win.

