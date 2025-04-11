Araku, Lambasingi, Ananthagiri Hills – we’ve heard about these getaway destinations near Vizag time and time again. Chances are, most of us have probably been to these places at least once! This time, we’re flipping the script and introducing you to some lesser-known and hidden getaways from Visakhapatnam that you have probably never heard of!

1. Seethampeta

Situated in the Parvathipuram Manyam district, Seethampeta is a wonderful retreat for any nature lover. Verdant green fields, sightings of elephants, and cool weather set the tone for a refreshing escape. The village is known for its lively Vinayaka Chavithi and Dussehra celebrations, which reflect its rich local culture.

Don’t miss the stunning Adali View Point, offering panoramic views of rolling hills, a nearby reservoir, and forested valleys – a perfect spot for photography or a quiet moment with nature. Camping options are available here, too. Just a heads-up: the road to the top is steep and best navigated by experienced drivers.

Other attractions near Seethampeta include the NTR Adventure Park and Mettuguda Waterfall, a quiet little cascade ideal for a relaxed picnic.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 170 km

2. Bhupathipalem Reservoir

Hidden near Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district, the Bhupathipalem Reservoir is an earthen dam surrounded by thick forests and misty hills. The waters mirror the landscape like a natural cinematic screen, a dream for photographers and anyone who just wants to unwind in silence!

Located just 20 km from Maredumilli, this quiet spot has minimal crowds and is perfect for paddle boating. The absence of motorboats ensures a peaceful atmosphere where the only sound you hear is nature itself.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 205 km

3. Kondaveedu Fort

Located in the Kondaveedu hills near Guntur, Kondaveedu Fort is one of Andhra Pradesh’s largest and most impressive hill forts. Originally built in the 14th century by Prolaya Vema Reddy and later expanded by his son Anavotha Reddy, it served as the Reddy dynasty’s capital.

The fort has seen the rise and fall of empires, from Vijayanagara rulers to Qutb Shahi Sultans, the French, and the British. Though now in ruins, its massive fortifications still whisper stories of its glorious past.

A well-laid ghat road leads up to the fort, making it an exciting ride for bikers and road-trip lovers. Scattered remnants of ancient structures and stunning views of the surrounding landscape make it a perfect blend of history and adventure.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 415 km

These hidden getaways near Visakhapatnam may not have the pull of popular destinations, but they promise a refreshing change of pace. They might require a bit more effort to reach or offer fewer touristy activities, but for the curious traveler, they are worth the trip!

