Zombie films are often terrifying with gore, violence, and bone-chilling plotlines. The zombie genre is evolving continuously with different perspectives of a zombie outbreak and humanity’s reaction to it. Some popular zombie films and series include 28 Days Later, Train to Busan, Resident Evil, and The Walking Dead. But did you know that some movies combine a comedy aspect with a zombie plotline? These are called Zombie Comedy or Zom Com movies. If you want to watch something crazy or sit through an entertaining movie, check out these top zombie comedy movies!

1. Go Goa Gone (Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video)

A good vacation can fix all the disappointments in life. That is what three friends decide to do and tag along to Goa. From there, the trio ends up on a secluded island and attends a rave party. However, the next day, everything goes wrong when they find themselves in the centre of a zombie outburst. The three friends meet uncanny survivors on the way while running for their lives.

Will they make it alive out of this living nightmare?

2. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Netflix, Crunchyroll)

Constantly bullied by his boss and overworked, Akira lives like a robot. Every day, he wants to crawl into his bed and sleep without worrying about work. One fateful day, a zombie outbreak paints colour over Akira’s monotonous life.

With work out of the way, Akira makes a bucket list of 100 things to do before getting bitten by a zombie. Will he be able to cross off things and live life to the fullest?

This animated series also has a live adaptation which is equally hilarious!

3. Warm Bodies (Amazon Prime Video)

Can a zombie’s heart still beat?

This is the story of a zombie R, who falls in love with a human, Julie. After an uncanny meeting, R follows Julie around, defying his monstrous nature. While his behaviour needs to be studied, a highly dangerous zombie race is seeking humanity’s devastation. R and Julie work together as a team to overthrow the zombie threat.

4. Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (Amazon Prime Video)

Everybody looks down on high school sophomore scouts Ben, Carter and Augie. But when a zombie attack overtakes the town, these scouts get the chance of a lifetime to prove their skills.

5. Zombieland (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV,)

Following a set of zombie surviving rules, a former college student, a wanderer, and two con artists, must survive the deadly disease while battling their struggles. Zombieland is one of the iconic movie franchises which made Zombie Comedy a global sensation. This movie has a sequel called Zombieland: Double Tap.

A zombie apocalypse is serious and scary to imagine. But these films break that perspective with their excellent comedy timing while keeping the zombie outburst nature serious. So the next time you want to indulge in something hilarious and related to zombies, you know what to watch.

