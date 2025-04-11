Friday is here once again, bringing along endless free time to relax and entertain yourself. To start off your weekend on the perfect note, we’ve got the top new OTT releases this week lined up! If you’re a Marvel fan, our prescription for you includes a binge session of Doctor Who, which is returning for its second season! If you’ve missed THE most happening Indian film of 2025 (so far), Chhava, in theatres, worry not; all you need to do is open Netflix this week! Fortunately, the list of must-watch movies and shows doesn’t end there. Take a look:

1. Pravinkoodu Shappu

A black comedy crime thriller in Malayalam, Pravinkoodu Shappu delves into the mysterious death of “Komban” Babu, a toddy shop owner found hanging at his workplace.

With 11 suspects present at the crime scene, the case falls into the hands of SI Santhosh CJ, a recently transferred police officer. The film weaves a non-linear narrative filled with dark humor and gripping twists as new suspects keep emerging in a tangled web of deception.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

2. The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6

After a thrilling Season 5, The Legend of Hanuman returns with more high-stakes action.

This season promises to be the most emotionally intense yet, focusing on Hanuman’s legendary journey to save Laxman, an epic moment from the Ramayana. Expect divine valor, powerful visuals, and a dose of inspiration.

OTT Platform: Jiohotstar

3. Black Mirror Season 7

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series continues its chilling exploration of technology’s darker side. With six new episodes—two of which are feature-length—Black Mirror Season 7 swings between the disturbing, the hilarious, and the heartbreaking. A must-watch for fans of psychological twists and societal commentary.

OTT platform: Netflix

4. Chhorii 2

Looking for a Friday night scare? Chhorii 2 picks up where the 2021 horror hit left off.

Sakshi is back, this time fighting a malevolent cult to protect her daughter. Expect a chilling blend of supernatural horror and real-world social issues as the story of survival unfolds.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Gardener

Emotionally detached Elmer and his domineering mother, La China Jurado, run a garden center that secretly doubles as a murder-for-hire operation. But when Elmer falls for his next target, nursery teacher Violeta, things get complicated. The Gardener is a gripping thriller about love, control, and the possibility of redemption.

OTT platform: Netflix

6. Doctor Who Season 2

The Doctor is back, now traveling solo after Ruby Sunday discovers her roots and decides to stay on Earth. Enter Belinda Chandra—an unwilling companion abducted to rule an alien world. In The Robot Revolution, the Doctor embarks on a perilous journey to return her to Earth, facing terrifying new threats that push the limits of time and space.

OTT release date: April 12

OTT platform: JioHotstar 7. Chhava

Starring Vicky Kaushal, this historical epic brings to life the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha Empire’s second ruler and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As tensions rise following Shivaji’s death, Sambhaji leads a fierce resistance against the Mughal empire in a tale packed with war, strategy, and sacrifice. One of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2025 so far, Chhava is highly anticipated among the new OTT releases this week!

OTT platform: Netflix

8. Court: State vs A Nobody

This Telugu legal drama delivers a powerful narrative about justice, prejudice, and the fight against corruption. When a defense lawyer takes on the case of a wrongly accused teenager, courtroom drama unfolds in a tense and emotionally charged story that has taken audiences by surprise.

OTT platform: Netflix

9. Your Friends & Neighbors

After a disgraced hedge fund manager turns to burglary in his upscale Westmont Village neighborhood, he stumbles upon far darker secrets than he could’ve imagined.

Your Friends & Neighbors explores how the illusion of wealth and status can mask dangerous truths.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

With these new OTT releases out this week, the weekend promises to be an entertaining one. Whether you immerse yourself in the dark comedy of Pravinkoodu Shappu, the valiant wars of Chhava, or the romance of The Gardener, you’re sure to have a good time!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.