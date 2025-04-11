Visakhapatnam is set to welcome a new 117-room hotel, thanks to a landmark partnership signed at the Hotel Investment Conference- South Asia (HICSA) in Mumbai. Andhra Pradesh Tourism secured the proposal during the event, as global and domestic hospitality giants expressed interest in expanding their footprint in the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Minor Hotels, represented by its Global CEO Emmanuel Dillipraj Rajakarier, and Sunray Resorts, represented by Managing Director Raja Babu. This collaboration brings together Minor Hotels’ global hospitality expertise and Sunray Resorts’ regional strength, laying the foundation for a high-end property in Visakhapatnam that aims to boost both leisure and business tourism.

The signing ceremony for the construction of a 117-room hotel in Visakhapatnam was attended by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, and AP Tourism CEO and MD Amrapali Kata. Also present was Puneet Dhawan, Head of Minor Hotels Asia, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to growing in South Asia.

Beyond this agreement, AP Tourism received multiple investment interests at HICSA. Singapore-based Ascott Group is exploring the launch of its Citadines hotel brand in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across Andhra Pradesh. Accor Hotels is evaluating options to roll out Ibis-branded properties in all district headquarters. Brigade Hotels has outlined plans to develop 150-room properties in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Horsley Hills.

In addition, AP Tourism’s delegation met with representatives from 15 other hotel groups, including Belgian wellness resort company Corsendonk, Greenpark Hotels, Fern Hotels & Resorts, Wildflower Hotels (USA), and wellness brand Elena, among others.

Over the two-day conference, the AP delegation engaged with 45 hospitality companies, exploring collaborations aimed at strengthening the state’s tourism infrastructure and investment landscape.

