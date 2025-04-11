Korada Nagabhushana Rao, aged 63, a former TDP leader from Vemulavalasa village in Anandapuram mandal, Visakhapatnam, died by suicide on the morning of 10 April 2025 after jumping from the fourth floor of a hospital in Arilova Health City. He had been admitted on 8 April due to a heart-related illness and was reportedly also battling high blood pressure and diabetes. Hospital sources noted that he had been showing signs of mental distress, and specialists had examined him on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Arilova CI Malleswara Rao arrived at the scene, and the body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem.

Nagabhushana Rao belonged to a politically active family. His father, Appalaswamy Naidu, had served as the Sarpanch of Vemulavalasa, a position Nagabhushana himself later held. He also served as the TDP President of the Mandal and Chairman of the Bheemili Agricultural Market Committee, dedicating three decades to public service. However, he was expelled from the TDP two years ago and had largely remained out of public life since.

He was admitted to the hospital just two days before the incident due to his deteriorating health. The news of the suicide of the former TDP leader sent shockwaves across Anandapuram, Padmanabham, and Bheemili mandals in Visakhapatnam. His funeral was held on the evening of 10 April and witnessed a large turnout. MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Nagabhushan Rao attended and paid their final respects.

