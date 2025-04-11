During a review meeting with the Beach Management Committee on 10 April 2025, Visakhapatnam Collector M N Harendhira Prasad inspected the ‘Blue Flag’ certified Rushikonda Beach, and directed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan aimed at enhancing the facilities at Rushikonda and Sagar Nagar beaches.

Highlighting the importance of professional beach management, the Collector stressed the need to train personnel deployed at Rushikonda. He recommended reviving the marine watch tower, constructing access steps, installing lighting, setting up washrooms, clearing encroachments, streamlining water supply, and expediting pending works in the area.

He also proposed setting up additional tourist amenities, including a dedicated tourist information centre and the installation of clear signboards to guide visitors.

As part of efforts to encourage public engagement, he proposed renaming the existing ‘complaint box’ at Rushikonda as a ‘suggestions and opinions’ box. Additionally, he recommended placing a display board near the greywater treatment plant and maintaining a special log to document incidents occurring at the beach.

As part of this action plan, the Visakhapatnam Collector further suggested that Sagar Nagar beach be developed in a similar manner to Rushikonda to promote tourism and improve visitor experience.

To enhance cleanliness and environmental sustainability, the Collector urged the departments to maintain hygiene standards and increase green cover along the coast.

