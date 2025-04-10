The first step for starting a diet or a fitness journey includes curating high-protein and low-calorie meals. Most people quit consuming nutritious food because the result turns out to be bland and uninteresting. But what if eating healthy was not boring? That is what these food places in Vizag do, serving healthy and scrumptious meals. If you want to achieve a health goal or take a break from highly processed food, here are the top healthy restaurants in Vizag that you should not miss!

Kaloreez

Kaloreez offers nutritious and low-calorie dishes along with subscription plans tailored to different health needs. The restaurant features a quaint ambience and a revamped selection of delicious food options.

Head to this place to have an indulgent feast without counting the calories!

Location: Siripuram

Vasena Poli

If you want to go old-school, this is the perfect place for you! Vasena Poli has gained recognition, thanks to the former Vice President of India, Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, dining at this place that serves scrumptious and healthy breakfast options. Chittem Sudheer, an agri-entrepreneur, crafts delicious and interesting choice of idlis and dosas, with zero preservatives. The batter for the idlis and dosas is prepared fresh, and some ingredients include a mixture of millet and cold-pressed sesame oil. The idlis are cooked on a vistharaku which adds antibacterial and antiseptic qualities.

Location: Beach Road

Feast n Fit

This dainty restaurant has a pleasing interior with an impressive display of different vegetables. At Feast n Fit, you can get many food options starting from pasta, sandwiches, wraps, and salads. A unique item that is available in this place are their customizable salads. They also offer meal subscriptions.

Pay a visit to this place for a deliciously healthy meal!

Location: MVP Colony

Breadway

This list would be incomplete without including the first zero-chemical bakery in Vizag! Breadway has great options for food that are health conscious and made with natural goodness. The bakery has a mouth-watering range of food items that are great for health and are indulgent too. You can order their sourdough bread and other crafted breads that are perfect for including in your everyday diet.

Location: Muralinagar and Ram Nagar

Chef Ansars

This cloud kitchen offers customisable subscriptions food for people in town. You can choose from vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and get them delivered to your doorstep. Check out their social media platforms for more information about the food options.

Swap

Known for providing nutritional food for the people of Vizag, Swap is a cloud kitchen that breaks through the limitations of a restaurant. There are many outlets all over the city, providing healthy meals. The place has a range of salads, starters, rice bowls, sandwiches, and more. Find out more about their food options by scrolling through Zomato and Swiggy.

No matter what indulgence you desire, these top healthy restaurants in Vizag are here to make them come true. The next time you get that health-craving urge, make sure to visit these places!

