Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a driving force of the city’s economy. Its township is a world in itself, a microcosm of India. With well-laid roads, vast public parks, prestigious schools, shopping complexes, and more, this article aims to capture the essence of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant township.

Layout & Quarters:

The VSP Township or “Ukkunagaram” (Steel City) is spread over 8000 acres of land. The township has 12 sectors each housing the employees and their families in quarters laid in rows. With well-laid pedestrian paths, tree lined streets and identical quarters, the township would remind anyone of an American suburban locality.

Be careful if you are not aware of the locality though, for the circular design of the township might make you move in circles without heading anywhere! Just like a maze.

Green Space:

With green space occupying more than half of the township, the locality is an oasis of nature. In an era where nature and human settlements are at conflict often, VSP township stands as an alternative example. The parks, streets and quarters all feel integrated as one under the green cover here.

Amenities & Lifestyle:

The township has shopping complexes, schools and socio-cultural spaces distributed all around.

The shopping complexes cater to all day-to-day needs of residents, from groceries to evening snacks. And do not get us started with the many religious sites, clubs and convention centers! Everyone feels at home here.

VSP is home to employees from various regions of the country making it a very cosmopolitan space. This also reflects in the religious sites, activities, food and festivities here.

Tourist and Shopping places:

For residents at Steel Plant, places to visit around are aplenty. The serene beaches of Tantadi, Appikonda, Gangavaram and Yarada are all closeby. For heritage buffs, Sankaram, a Buddhist monument is just 15km away.

For shopping needs, CMR Central Gajuwaka, Celest Mall and the commercial outlets of Gajuwaka are a go-to.

The township is a space that makes living enjoyable and fulfilling for its residents. No wonder those living at the township express how difficult it would be to move away from here. On this note, we wrap this article on the iconic Visakhapatnam Steel Plant township.

