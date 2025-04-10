Got some free time and looking to watch something new? You’re in luck. While we’re still waiting for this week’s biggest OTT drops, last week’s releases have already landed, and they’re more than ready to take you on a ride of emotions, suspense, and action. So, why not enjoy them? Here’s a list to get you started:

1. Touch Me Not

A Telugu supernatural crime thriller that follows a man with extraordinary powers who forms a team to crack unsolvable cases. But things spiral out of control when a ruthless killer starts targeting them.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Karma

After a life-altering accident, six lives become dangerously entangled in this Korean drama that dives into fate, crime, and personal reckonings. Based on Choi Hee-seon’s webtoon.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. A Real Pain

This dark comedy follows cousins David and Benji on a Jewish heritage trip to Poland that quickly goes off the rails. What starts as a tribute to their grandmother soon becomes a journey filled with tension and old wounds.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Pulse

In the midst of a powerful hurricane, Dr. Danny Simms finds herself promoted to Chief Resident at a chaotic Miami hospital. With medical crises piling up and personal issues colliding, can she hold it all together?

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Test

A unique blend of sports and drama, Test weaves together the lives of a scientist, a teacher, and a cricketer during a historic cricket match. Each faces a decision that could change their lives forever.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Chamak The Conlusion

The finale of Chamak sees rapper Kaala dig deeper into his father’s murder in Punjab’s music industry. As dark secrets surface, he edges closer to the truth — and danger.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

7. Devil May Cry

The legendary demon slayer Dante returns in this stylish animated series. Half-human, half-demon, he’s humanity’s last hope as realms collide and chaos reigns.

OTT Platform: Netflix

8. Juror #2

Clint Eastwood’s legal drama places journalist Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) in a terrifying predicament — he may be responsible for the very murder he’s now judging in court.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

9. Adrishyam Season 2

The invisible heroes of the BIA are back! Ravi and Durga return to stop a looming terror threat and protect the nation at all costs in this action-packed espionage thriller.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

With these releases now comfortably settled on their respective platforms, it’s the perfect time to explore new stories. So, pick your favourite new OTT releases from last week, hit play, and let the binge begin!

