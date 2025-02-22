Tirupati is also known as the City of Devotion and has many temples which are frequented by pilgrims and devotees all year round. Home to the world’s wealthiest Hindu Temple, Tirupati is a place to be visited with family and dear ones. If you are planning a trip to Tirupati, here is a complete travel guide from Vizag that includes everything you want to know!

How to reach?

There are several ways to travel to this holy destination. One can book a flight for a short journey, a train for a more economical approach, or a bus for a longer travel option.

You can book a direct or indirect flight to Tirupati. Several airlines like Air India, IndiGo and others operate flights. For a more prolonged journey, a train can be preferred. With more than twenty trains running through Vizag and Tirupati, you can find tickets for the trains online. For more information on the trains to Tirupati, refer to this article.

There are many buses from Vizag to Tirupati for people who want to travel for a longer period. If you are considering this, make sure to get down on the rest spots and have enough food for the fifteen-plus hour journey!

Where to stay?

It is essential to refresh and rejuvenate after a long journey. There are many hotels available near the railway station and the airport.

For those travelling by plane, Hotel Inn Tirupati Tirumala is 2.3 km away from the Tirupati International Airport. This hotel is known for its cleanliness and hospitality. Ramee Guestline Hotel which is at a distance of 11.7km from the airport is another great hotel option.

TrueLife Homestays 2.5km from the railway station is a good budget option. There is Hotel Pai Viceroy which is 5km from the Tirupati West Railway station and offers a premium stay for guests.

Places to visit

Sri Venkateswara Temple

This is a must-visit temple that welcomes millions of pilgrims and visitors from all over the world. Being one of the wealthiest temples in the world, there is an elaborate procedure of visit that ends at the shrine. This magnificent temple is located 1km from the city’s center.

Silathoranam

This geological marvel called Stone Garden or Silathoranam is truly a wonder for the eyes. This natural rock formation is one of three of the same kind in the entire world! This makes it a place to visit and explore.

The rock formation is protected by the State Government under the status of a monument. This natural treasure is at an 11km distance from the city’s centre.

ISKCON Tirupati

This is one of the most famous pilgrimage sites in the city. This is a centre for the teachings of the messages of Lord Krishna, which is located at a distance of 2km from the city. Make sure to include this place in your list of places to visit while in Tirupati!

Deer Park

This park is a refreshing break from our everyday surroundings. Surrounded by lush greenery, visitors come to this Deer Park to relax, spend time and feed the deer. This park houses a large number of deer among different kinds of plants and shrubs. This unique park is located about 5km from the city.

Food Spots!

A travel guide is incomplete without mentioning the must-try food spots! Head over to Plantain Leaf Restaurant for the most delicious vegetarian food, like their dal tadka and South Indian Meals!

For a different experience, pay a visit to the Robo Diner where robots deliver your food! With a great interior and comfortable seating arrangement, this is a perfect place to visit with family for a hearty feast.

For meat lovers, there is Southern Spice which is famous for its succulent Apollo Fish, Chicken Dum Biriyani and fried ice cream.

Souvenirs

While the experience of a trip is important, it is equally important to take home a memory from the trip. For souvenirs from Tirupati, you can take home a Thanjavur Painting which is vibrant and decorated with gemstones and gold foil. You can find these in Mandanpalli Town and anywhere else in the city.

Another art form to take home can be the Kalamkari paintings. Crafted with natural dyes and fabrics like cotton and silk, these paintings often depict scenes from Hindu mythology. This can be a unique gift item or simply a present to yourself!

While planning a trip can be stressful, the experience can be rewarding in the end. So, the next time you are planning a trip to Tirupati, make sure to follow this travel guide!

