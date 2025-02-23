Many different things make up Visakhapatnam, from its signature beaches to humid summers. But the most quintessential thing about the city is its residents. You see, Vizag is home to not just Vizagites but also people from surrounding regions like Srikakulam, Godavari, Vijayawada, and more! These folks, of all walks and talks, have shaped the local lingo with their own dialects. As a result, the city today has a distinct slang that influences daily life and makes the people here Vizag-ites! If you’re one, here are 11 slang words popular in Visakhapatnam you’ll understand:

1. Kamma Kottaka

Meaning: Don’t tease!

“Kamma Kottaka” is often used when someone’s being a little too playful. When your friends roast you about your crush, this is probably your go-to response. Not that it’ll stop them. To exist is to be perceived.

2. Kechchalu

Meaning: Mischief/funny business

When you and your friends get into some shenanigans, this is how you express it. In Harry Potter, they say, “Mischief managed.” In Vizag, we say, “Kechchalu chesam.” Same energy.

3. Iragapadipoka

Meaning: Don’t overact

“Iragapadipoka,” is something you’ll hear if you’re being unnecessarily dramatic. Save the theatrics for a Tollywood audition.

4. Jella Tagilestadi

Meaning: You’ll get slapped

The unspoken law of life: slap or be slapped. (Metaphorically, of course… mostly.)

5. Dhula Mawa

Meaning: Super!

Muri mixture at the beach? Dhula Mawa!

Biryani at Muntaz? Dhula Mawa!

That chocolate bomb from FSM? Dhula Mawa!

Excuse the food references. The author hasn’t had second breakfast today.

6. Pichi Gichi Lesindenti

Meaning: Are you crazy?

What the author asks themselves after skipping second breakfast: “Pichi Gichi Lesindenti??”

7. Odiyamma

Meaning: Oh My God!

When you’re shocked, excited, or simply in disbelief, your go-to phrase would be “Odiyamma!”

8. Mawa/Maaya

Meaning: Bro

Walk through the streets of Vizag, and you’ll hear this at least ten times. It’s not just a word. It’s a vibe. It’s a feeling. It’s brotherhood.

9. Eti Mari Sangatalu

Meaning: What’s the haps?

For when you bump into someone and want to catch up and know what’s going on in their life. Alternatively, used for when you’re just a little nosy for gossip.

10. Ella Beh

Meaning: Get lost

Can be rude, playful, or flirty, depending on the tone. Context is key.

11. Burra Padu

Meaning: Mind-blowing

You’d say this when you’re truly impressed by something. For example: This article on Vizag’s future? Burra padu, mawa!

Whether you’re a born-and-raised Vizag resident or a newcomer trying to fit in, mastering these slang words will take you one step closer to being an honorary Visakhapatnam local. So, next time someone asks, “Eti Mari Sangatalu?”—you know what to say.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag’s website and Instagram for more city-related articles.